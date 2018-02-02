Exit Realty Corp. International announced that its pledges to charity to-date have reached $4 million and it has expanded its charitable initiative, now called The Spirit of Exit Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Program.

A portion of every transaction fee received by Exit is pledged to charity. In 2004, the company began a long affiliation with Habitat for Humanity when it sponsored the first of many home builds. In 2016, Exit introduced a program to match funds raised by its brokerages and agents to benefit Habitat for Humanity initiatives in their local communities.

The new initiative makes it possible for Exit associates to raise funds for other approved, registered charities and submit a proposal to Exit to match those funds dollar-for-dollar.