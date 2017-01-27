Evan J. Wright joins Toronto’s Plex Realty Corp.

Paul Anand, broker/owner of Plex Realty Corp. in Toronto, recently announced that Evan J. Wright has joined the Plex sales team.

“Evan is a seasoned entrepreneur with multiple past business successes who will help develop the Hamilton and Niagara region investment market,” says Anand.

Plex Realty Corp. is an independent brokerage with 15 years of experience servicing the GTA duplex, triplex and multiplex markets.