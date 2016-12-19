By Tim Syrianos

I just finished an office meeting with most of our agents in attendance. I always look forward to discussing the many hot topics and trends that are evolving in the marketplace. Being in a room together also creates the synergy and feedback that is needed compared to one on one conversation.

I had a feeling today’s meeting would display emotion and even be somewhat controversial and that’s okay. We welcome open dialogue that always pushes us to think, feel and take action on what’s best for our business and industry. With so much in the media, it wasn’t surprising that the theme throughout the meeting always circled back to ethics and integrity in the field.

Make no mistake; I am of the sincere belief that most in our industry are hard working and professional individuals. They care about their business, their clients and their reputation. It’s just the unfortunate reality that in today’s society the bad is what tarnishes the shiny many.

I share these comments often: Policies are made when brains run out and you can’t teach integrity and/or ethics. At this stage of our life, and especially with so much money at stake, integrity and ethics are either within you or are not.

I believe that even though it would be a great start to add many more courses for entry to our industry and add more “in class” continuing education to maintain a license, this will still not solve the challenges faced with the unethical people that exist.

There is no question the time is now to welcome rules and penalties to punish bad behaviour so intensely that offenders simply can’t operate in our industry any more.

This includes making the brokers more accountable and responsible with who their hire and how they manage.

Just hiring bodies is a tremendous fail and an approach that we will never be party to.

Sadly, it is also very possible that the current penalty amounts may have become the “cost of doing business” for some and this is completely unacceptable.

Any comments that others are not playing by the same rules is not an excuse. If we do not take responsibility for our actions, the way we operate and are regulated will look very different very fast.

I would be remiss if I didn’t provide an example from our meeting that was a hot button.

The “Coming Soon” sign.

While this is a smart idea to expose the property while being prepared for sale, witnessing more and more properties being posted to MLS on the first day as “sold” is concerning.

This marketing approach is:

  1. Not intended to get more leads
  2. Not intended to show the property to your clients or others
  3. Not intended to double end the property.

A “Coming Soon” property is in essence an exclusive listing and you are advertising that it will be on MLS within a reasonable time period for all to see.

Being involved in any of the above three examples defeats what the intent is and creates a bad impression that infuriates the public and agents.

If I wasn’t a Realtor and saw a “Coming Soon” sign, I would leave and not bother calling until the sign was removed or I saw it on MLS.

If a client has been advised of the differences, would entertain showing the property and would further entertain offers beforehand, simply remove the “Coming Soon” sign.

Let’s play by the rules that we advertise and promote.

Let’s educate and lead the consumer about how our industry works.  Let’s not ever provide a reason for a media story.

Otherwise, even more new rules will be Coming Soon!

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0
Ethics in real estate: Learning to be ethical

3
  • Stewart Madden

    The “Coming Soon” or “Exclusive” sign is in the best interest of the Realtor listing the property and his/her “potential” database of Buyers only. The Realtor can double end the property while not exposing it to the entire general public (via the MLS system), hence not getting the maximum value for the property, however maximizing his/her commission and perhaps underselling to one of his/her Buyer clients.

  • Cynthia McGiverin

    Excellent article. A much needed insight.

  • Barry Lebow

    First, I work in Tim’s brokerage but unfortunately, I missed the last meeting and this discussion. Tim has written a superb article. There is one thing I want to point out, few sellers would understand this marketing concept so the implication of a “Coming Soon” promotion is created by the Realtor. I would never do one. I take two listings with each house. The first is an exclusive and my Exclusive sign goes up right away. Then I can have it decluttered, staged, photographed, measured, my handouts prepared, etc. before the next listing, the MLS comes into play. At all times the idea of any listing is to get the best deal for your seller client and not about us to figure out six ways to double end the deal. It is about the Seller and their home.Good article Tim, proud to be with you and so happy for your contribution to professional real estate.

  • Jason CattoniCatelli

    Frustrating for buyers and Realtor’s alike but if its the lawful instruction of your seller then I don’t believe it’s unethical at all to put up a “Coming Soon” sign to raise some awareness. Nothing about that tells me that it’s going to be on the MLS. Your duty is to the seller (your client). If I’m the buyers Realtor and I see this, the first thing I’m going to do is make a call for my buyer to get more information about the home. You’d be surprised on how good this makes you look to your buyers when you take the initiative. If my buyer drove past this “Coming Soon” sign and it looked like something they were interested in you can rest assured I would be receiving a call for me to get more information. A serious buyer would never wait for it to go on the MLS. Neither would a associate that has the buyers best interest in mind. I have never done this by sign but alway put teaser on my social media networks. I’m not sure how that would make me an “unethical realtor?” I am quite the opposite. Aren’t we suppose to represent our clients the best way we can? I always have return clients and referrals so I must be doing something right. I do however work as hard as I can with other Realtor’s and their clients to get them in the home. It’s in my clients best interest to make sure they have a chance to see the home with their clients before it goes on the MLS or sells. That too is for selfish reasons; I do that in hopes for multiple offers. Maybe sometimes its best to drive around the community your buyer is looking to see if anything new is coming up instead of just sitting at a computer and waiting for the notification that matches your client criteria comes in on the MLS. If its the commission you’re worried about then just ask. Obviously if I have a ‘Coming Soon’ sign up I’m going to have a listing agreement. Find out what the buying end is. I agree with David Lowe, “I don’t see that ignoring the property until it hits MLS does anyone, including the buyer’s Realtor, any net good.” Anyway I digress….HAVE A MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A SAFE, HAPPY, AND PROFITABLE 2017 PEEPS! :)

    • Tim Syrianos

      Hoping my message was not misunderstood. I completely agree that all fiduciary duty is to the client whether a buyer and or seller.
      Simply trying to get the point across that we are the professionals and should guide them with the right decision.
      If “coming soon” is posted, it shouldn’t be posted as sold on the first day of MLS because some buyer called and presented a preemptive offer.
      This article was geared towards listing agents and using the sign for self interests and not the buyer agents trying to make sure the buyer has the upper hand.

      I know of a case where the home sold before being marketed on MLS. Then a neighbour lists their home, that agent performed all the marketing, waited for multiples and achieved a 100k more within 7 days.
      Then the 1st seller wanted to pursue legal action against their agent for not bring represented properly. Just sharing some other exposure.

  • David Lowe

    I get the frustration, and although I hate to be a contrarian – when I am engaged by a seller, I have only one person I’m fiduciary to – that’s to him/her. If, in a hot market (you Torontonians are so lucky) an ‘opening soon’ or ‘watch for specials’ or whatever, style of marketing creates urgency and excitement/anticipation that leads to a higher/faster sale for my client- well – that’s my job. As a Realtor, I’ may not like other Realtors doing this, but hey, other Realtor’s do lots of things I don’t like. However, if they’re acting with their client’s informed consent on a marketing strategy then it isn’t an issue of “ethics”, it’s an issue of ‘sour grapes’. I don’t owe other Realtors (or my own financial interests) the same degree of care and consideration I owe my client. The real ethical issue is that so few Realtors seem to get this fundamental fact. If you feel that you have a buyer that is being unfairly treated by this marketing ploy, then ask, as I do on exclusive listings, for access on an earned commission basis. I don’t see that ignoring the property until it hits MLS does anyone, including the buyer’s Realtor, any net good.

    • Tim Syrianos

      Hi David, just shared a story above I felt you’ll also find informative.
      Wanted to add that the first seller is accusing their agent of not performing the marketing plan they promised andvthis resulted in a much lower price.

      • David Lowe

        Tim – to be clear -I don’t believe that in 26 years I have ever recommended anything other than a prompt MLS listing to any selling client. I agree that most Realtors taking ‘exclusive’ type listings are merely planting a lawn sign” in hopes of double-ending. But not always. No one has a crystal ball and we’ve all seen FSBO’s sell for far more than market data would suggest is realistic. Doesn’t happen very often, but it happens. If a buyer believes that ‘getting in on the ground floor’ on a ‘coming soon’ sign means they should react quickly for list price, then the Agent has done his/her job. Provided the pros and cons of this strategy were presented to the seller, then I have no ethical issue with the practice. I concede that this strategy is often abused by avaricious agents, but the fact that it is prone to abuse, doesn’t make the practice, in and of itself, unethical. What an agent and his client decide is the best course, rightly or wrongly, is frankly, nobody else’s business.

  • Annette Olive

    Very well written and very well said. Thanks for your insight and opinion.

    • Tim Syrianos

      Thank you! ;)

  • Nelson Lopes

    Fantastic article Tim, I only wish more Realtors would read it. I think managers need to spend a lot more time talking about issues like this at meets, but sadly, Monday morning meetings are a thing of the past.

    • Tim Syrianos

      Thank you Nelson

  • Robert Ede

    Mr Pres-Elect, congrats on your election and on the publication of an article in REM with a beginning, a middle & an end.

    Congrats on a pithy introduction

    Congrats on 2 great sentences in the middle 1) “Policies are made when brains run out and you can’t teach integrity and/or ethics” & 2) “add more “in class” continuing education to (OBTAIN &) maintain a license”.

    But …

    • Tim Syrianos

      Thank you,
      I believe and stand for both statements. And…..No buts! :)

  • Could not agree more with this article. Well said. Glad to see that you are in a leadership position for our industry.

    • Tim Syrianos

      Thank you Brad

      • Dave says

        Tim understands the issues and like many brokers he is frustrated with all the excuses his agents and mine and many other agents/brokerages use to legitimize a practice that favours the listing agent over the seller.
        An open and fair presentation of a listing without undue pressure obtains fair market value that benefits both buyer and seller.