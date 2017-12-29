Manitoba’s new electronic registration system launched in December. Its operator says it will modernize and improve the efficiency, security and quality of land titles filing in the province.

The Property Registry provides certification of titles to land, maintains land and survey records and offers information of financial interests in personal property in Manitoba. It is privately owned and operated by Teranet Manitoba LP. Oversight is provided by the Office of the Registrar-General.

The company says eRegistration will automate the submission and registration of title-related documents. The system works with all combinations of land title registration forms, and was built to extract data from the land titles secure digital smart forms. It will reduce many of the errors and omissions currently found in paper-based submissions, the company says.

“The new eRegistration system moves Manitoba forward in helping to create a secure, digital and paperless method of filing land titles documents,” says Nancy Anderson, general manager of The Property Registry. “With eRegistration in place, we anticipate improved service times and a more efficient process for our clients.”

The new system will become mandatory on April 3, 2018, for all lawyers and financial institutions and any users who file more than 500 land title documents per year. Users who file more than 100 land titles documents per year will be required to use the new service as of Oct. 1, 2018.

“eRegistration is part of the multi-year Client Service Improvement Initiative launched by the Government of Manitoba in 2011. The initiative has made many improvements in the way The Property Registry provides statutory services to customers,” says Barry Effler, registrar-general of Manitoba.

Teranet also operates the Electronic Registration System for the Province of Ontario. The company is owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of OMERS, the pension plan for Ontario’s municipal employees. OMERS is one of Canada’s largest pension funds, with net assets of more than C$85 billion.