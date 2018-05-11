Engel & Völkers Americas recently presented Engel & Völkers Vancouver with the company’s highest honour. The Engel & Völkers Cup “is given each year to the shop that successfully

demonstrates a clear commitment to the systems, tools, marketing programs and shop concept associated with Engel & Völkers while being a leader in the local marketplace and brand network,” the company says.

Several Canadians were named Private Office Advisor inductees. To earn this title, individuals undergo a qualification process that considers an advisor’s personal network, past client satisfaction, community standing, market knowledge, average price point, significant transactions “and passion for continually learning and evolving their business within their local and global sphere of influence,” the company says.

The inductees are Shawn Anderson, Engel & Völkers Vancouver; Nancy Bailey, Engel & Völkers Niagara; Christine Brennan, Engel & Völkers Collingwood Muskoka; Deb Cherry, Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central; Allan Consky, Engel & Völkers Toronto Central; and Mike Rampf, Engel & Völkers Vancouver.

Engel & Völkers Vancouver was second on the lists of top-producing shops (GCI) and sides, while Engel & Völkers Montreal finished third in GCI and sides.

The Binab Group, Engel & Völkers Victoria Oak Bay, Victoria was the second top-producing team in CGI and side, while the Vancity Living Team, Engel & Völkers Vancouver was fourth in GCI and first in sides.

Rochelle Cantor of Engel & Völkers Montreal was the fourth top-producing advisor in CGI. Canadians scored spots three to five in top-producing advisors for sides, with André Parisien, Engel & Völkers Tremblant, Que.; John King, Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central; and Debby Doktorczyk, Engel & Völkers Montreal taking the honours.