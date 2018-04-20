Engel & Völkers was an official sponsor of 24h BLUEMTN, a ski relay challenge supporting Special Olympics Ontario and the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation.

The Engel & Völkers relay team had 11 skiers, with each person skiing for one hour. The team placed in the top 10 and completed 229 runs.

In addition to sponsoring, Engel & Völkers raised $11,000 for participating charities. Max Hahne, license partner at Engel & Völkers Collingwood Muskoka personally donated $5,000, with an additional $6,000 donated by: Derek Li, license partner, Engel & Völkers Richmond Hill; Ben Corbier, Engel & Völkers Pickering Ajax; Ron Amendola, Engel & Völkers Toronto Uptown; Anita Springate-Renaud, Engel & Völkers Toronto Central; Carmela D’Amico and Peter Fischer, Engel & Völkers Niagara; Scott Russell, Jo-Anne Copeland and Richard Rutkowski, Engel & Völkers Oakville; and Jeremy Brooks, license partner, Engel & Völkers Barrie.

The relay began with an opening ceremony, followed by the 24-hour fun and friendly fundraising race with 700 participants skiing on a reserved Blue Mountain run. The event brought in approximately 15,000 people from across the Greater Toronto Area including Canadian downhill skiing Olympian Ryan Stemmle.

The new annual fundraising event is a for Blue Mountain and marks the 50-year anniversary of Special Olympics Ontario. Engel & Völkers Collingwood Muskoka has already committed to sponsoring next year.