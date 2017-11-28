Engel & Völkers has opened a new brokerage in Richmond Hill, Ont., led by owner Derek Li, who will serve as license partner and managing broker. Jay Zhang is also license partner.

“The Richmond Hill market attracts a blend of both domestic and international consumers,

especially from Asia,” says Li. “Engel & Völkers is a global brand and has established itself as a leader in the luxury real estate industry – it was an easy choice to join the company for its international ties and top-tier marketing tools.”

Anthony Hitt, president & CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas, says, “Derek’s expertise and knowledge of the local marketplace coupled with Engel & Völkers’ renowned level of service and our international platform will best cater to the comprehensive needs of the area’s real estate buyers and sellers.”