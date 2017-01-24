Engel & Völkers opens new shop in Muskoka, Ont.

Engel & Völkers North America recently announced the opening of a shop in Muskoka, Ont. It is led by license partners Max Hahne and Tammy Abbotts, who also own Engel & Völkers Collingwood.

The new shop is at 102 Manitoba St. in Bracebridge. It is one of the largest four-season towns in Muskoka and central to all waterfront cottages in the area.

“Engel & Völkers Muskoka will be among the first to provide premium level real estate services to the residents of Bracebridge,” says Hahne. “We expect to shine a greater spotlight on the area to a wider audience both within the region and around the world.”

Abbotts says, “There is a great need and opportunity for international buyers in Muskoka.”

Engel & Völkers Muskoka will provide services in Huntsville, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Carling and Georgian Bay, as well as Lake Of Bays, Lake Muskoka, Lake Rosseau and Lake Joseph.