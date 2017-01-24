Engel & Völkers opens new shop in Muskoka, Ont.

Engel & Völkers opens new shop in Muskoka, Ont.

0
Max Hahne
Max Hahne

Engel & Völkers North America recently announced the opening of a shop in Muskoka, Ont. It is led by license partners Max Hahne and Tammy Abbotts, who also own Engel & Völkers Collingwood.

The new shop is at 102 Manitoba St. in Bracebridge. It is one of the largest four-season towns in Muskoka and central to all waterfront cottages in the area.

“Engel & Völkers Muskoka will be among the first to provide premium level real estate services to the residents of Bracebridge,” says Hahne. “We expect to shine a greater spotlight on the area to a wider audience both within the region and around the world.”

Abbotts says, “There is a great need and opportunity for international buyers in Muskoka.”

Engel & Völkers Muskoka will provide services in Huntsville, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Carling and Georgian Bay, as well as Lake Of Bays, Lake Muskoka, Lake Rosseau and Lake Joseph.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

John King

0
From left: Scott Piercy, co-owner of Engel & Völkers Victoria Oak Bay; Lewis Ratcliff, advisor at Engel & Völkers Victoria Oak Bay; Richard Brinkley, senior vice-president of expansion, Engel & Völkers North America; James LeBlanc, co-owner of Engel & Völkers Victoria Oak Bay; Andrew Carros, advisor at Engel & Völkers Vancouver; and Jack Gettles, vice-president of brokerage services, Engel & Völkers North America.

0