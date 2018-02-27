Engel & Völkers recently opened a new office in Oakville, Ont., led by Scott Russell, Jo-Anne Copeland and Richard Rutkowski, who will also serve as the broker of record.

The brokerage will serve Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Burlington and Hamilton.

Russell and Copeland have been part of the Oakville community for more than 20 years, where they established several business ventures and led successful charitable initiatives, the company says. Rutkowski has been part of the Engel & Völkers network since 2015 as a real estate advisor in Toronto and Los Cabos, Mexico.

With its impressive heritage homes and central location between Toronto, Niagara Falls and Toronto Pearson International Airport, Oakville is a prime real estate destination. Buyers are attracted to Oakville because of its top-ranked private schools, waterfront properties, Lake Ontario marinas and hiking trails. It’s a 25-minute train ride to downtown Toronto, allowing residents the choice to work in the city with the option to relax within the enclaves of Oakville’s suburban residential communities, the company says.