Engel & Völkers marked the launch of its newest real estate shop in Barrie, Ont. with a grand opening event recently. Led by license partner Jeremy Brooks, the shop serves Barrie and the townships of Simcoe County including Essa-Angus, Springwater, Oro-Medonte, Innisfil, Cookstown, Thornton and Orillia.

The grand opening was attended by 80 guests including clients, business partners and friends. Special guests included Jeff Lehman, mayor of the City of Barrie, Hellaina Rothenburg, district developer, Special Olympics Ontario; and Graeme Thomas, athlete with Special Olympics Ontario.

Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas says, “Under Jeremy’s leadership, this brokerage has absolute synergy with our brand’s values and will define the luxury segment in this growing market with their dedication to delivering an unparalleled level of service to buyers and sellers.”

Brooks says, “Barrie has been undergoing a healthy and steady growth phase over the last 10 years. Sellers are seeking higher levels of service and global exposure when putting their properties onto the market.”