Emily Masuda joins Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, announced that Emily Masuda has joined the firm’s Toronto office as a senior associate – director, National Retail Group specializing in retail investment sales throughout Canada and the United States.

Coming from Cushman & Wakefield Toronto, Masuda brings 10 years of investment sales experience in commercial real estate brokerage.

She has worked with developers, retailers, architecture and interior design firms, where she secured projects and managed teams in the mixed-use, retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors worldwide.

Masuda graduated from York University and holds an MBA from an Ivey Business School at Western University.