Well-known Toronto sales rep Elli Davis celebrated her 35-year anniversary in real estate with a spectacular evening at Casa Loma recently. The event included live music by George St. Kitts, self-guided tours of Casa Loma, a selection of foods and drinks and some surprises along the way.

Phil Soper, president and CEO of Royal LePage, presented Davis with her 35 Years of Service award. Other speakers who shared their favourite anecdotes included Kevin Somers, broker of record/COO for Royal LePage Corporate Brokerage; Ryan Duffy, broker and area manager Central Toronto; and Elli’s husband, Paul Wise.

Davis began her career with seven years as a Grade 3 school teacher. Looking for a new challenge, she decided to enroll for the vice principal’s course, but she missed the deadline to apply. That led to a real estate career. She often found herself reading the classifieds during her school lunch hours and attending open houses on weekends, so it was apparent the new direction would be a good fit.

In 1987, she became Royal LePage’s No. 1 agent in Canada – a position she held for an unprecedented 13 years. Davis also held the No. 1 spot among Toronto salespeople for 24 years.