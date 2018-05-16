Jerry Aulenbach of Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate in Edmonton marked a third cross-country “Beards on Ice” tour recently, raising more than $5,000 along the way for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

From Jan. 19 to March 2, Aulenbach visited 11 cities to host skating parties for colleagues and friends. Skaters and supporters from the sidelines made donations to the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. In just three years, the event has raised more than $23,000 to fund domestic violence prevention and education programs.

Aulenbach was recognized for his efforts with the 2017 Shelter Award for Individual of the Year in Alberta. “I am so grateful to enjoy a safe and secure home,” he says. “I hope that through our efforts more people can have the same.”