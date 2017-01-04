In December the Durham Region Association of Realtors (DRAR) hosted its annual Christmas

Dinner and Charity Auction in support of three local Durham Region charities: Resources for Exceptional Children and Youth, St. Vincent Pallotti’s Kitchen operated by Durham Outlook and WindReach Farm.

The event included special guests, the 2016 CMHC Award of Distinction announcement and installation of the 2017 Board of Directors. Throughout the evening, 248 silent auction items were bid on for the charity auction and a cabaret show entertained the guests.

“We’re proud to say our Realtor members raised over $14,000 this year,” says DRAR president Sandra O’Donohue. The evening’s 250 attendees also donated canned/dry goods to the Salvation Army and pyjamas for women and children at Durham Y’s WISH and Durham Children’s Aid Foundation.

The recipient of the 2016 CMHC Award of Distinction was Dena Sicard, sales representative at Royal LePage Frank Real Estate in Whitby. “For the last 26 years, the CMHC Award of Distinction has been recognizing active members of DRAR who have direct or indirect association involvement, community involvement, commitment and service to the industry, and who promote the industry and is a goodwill person,” says DRAR.

DRAR’s 2017 Board of Directors are: Roger Bouma (president), Sandra O’Donohue (immediate past-president), Dennis Roberts (director-at-large), Vicki Sweeney (Durham East director), Sue Duchesnay (Durham West director), Lorrie Lynn Roberts (Durham Centre director), Tina Sorichetti (Durham North director) and Keeley Ward (director-at-large).