Recently members of the Durham Region Association of Realtors (DRAR) hosted their annual Christmas Dinner and Charity Auction in support of Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre.

The event included presentation of the 2017 CMHC Award of Distinction award to Debbie Guislain and the installation of the 2018 Board of Directors. Throughout the evening, 251 silent auction items were bid on for the charity auction and there was entertainment featuring jazz pianist Rob Phillips.

“We’re very proud of our Realtor members for raising over $20,000 this year,” says DRAR 2018 president Dennis Roberts. The evening’s 250 attendees also donated canned/dry goods to the Salvation Army and pajamas for women and children at Durham’s Y’s WISH and Durham Children’s Aid Foundation.