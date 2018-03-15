The Durham Region Association of Realtors (DRAR) recently presented cheques to three local charities.

Resources for Exceptional Children and Youth supports young people with special needs, providing services and resources to families since 1987. WindReach Farm provides individuals with disabilities and special needs an opportunity to learn farming, nature, outdoor recreation and other activities. Durham Outlook For The Needy is a seven-day-a-week, 365-day-a-year soup kitchen that has provided food to the less fortunate for over 25 years.

Money was raised by the Every Realtor Campaign, which began in 2007. DRAR members contribute a dollar per member per month, which provides grants to local charities.