Best-selling author and former CBC Dragon David Chilton will be sharing his personal success story in Hamilton on Wednesday, March 28.

Chilton was invited by the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) to speak to Realtors and other local entrepreneurs who wish to learn from the experiences of a Canadian success story. Known for his engaging and inspiring talks, Chilton will discuss professionalism, entrepreneurship and his personal strategies for achieving goals.

“Speaking to businesspeople and sharing my experiences and observations is one way I can help others achieve their business goals,” says David Chilton in a news release. “The Greater Hamilton-Burlington area is a growing area for innovation and where entrepreneurs will thrive, and so I’m looking forward to speaking with attendees.”

Chilton is well known for his self-published book, The Wealthy Barber, which provided a blueprint for developing good personal finance habits. He also published three best-selling cookbooks – the Looneyspoons series – for cooking entrepreneurs Janet and Greta Podleski. He appeared for three seasons on CBC’s The Dragons’ Den, where he closed the second-most deals in the show’s history. Most recently, he published The Wealthy Barber Returns, a follow-up to his first, best-selling book.

“As a Realtor and a businessperson, I am always eager to learn more about how others conduct their business and how I can improve my own,” says RAHB president Jack Loft. “I am looking forward to hearing David Chilton’s advice and learning from his experiences.”

The event will be a luncheon, with Chilton’s presentation beginning at 12:30 p.m. on March 28 at Michelangelo Event & Conference Centre at 1555 Upper Ottawa St. in Hamilton.

Local entrepreneurs and members of the public are welcome to attend. Public tickets are $50 plus HST and must be purchased in advance. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event’s website.