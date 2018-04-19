Approximately 450 Realtors and dignitaries gathered at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre recently to witness the installation of the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board’s directors for 2018.

Janice Stromar, 2017 VIREB president, passed the gavel to incoming president Don McClintock from Re/Max of Duncan. Stromar takes on the role of past president this year, with Kaye Broens from Re/Max of Nanaimo serving as president-elect.

Returning to the board this year are Marty Douglas, Lovina Miller, Sandy Rantz and Kevin Reid. New directors are Chris Quinn of Re/Max Check Realty in Campbell River and Erica Kavanaugh from Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum.

During the AGM, departing board members Mark Clark and Erika Haley, along with past president Margo Hoffman, were recognized for their service to VIREB.