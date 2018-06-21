The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) has awarded an honorary membership to Dieter Wolle and the Volunteer Award to Karen Shartun.

Wolle is the former broker of record and founder of Royal LePage Wolle Realty. He sold the firm to his son Mark in 2011 and retired in 2017 after 54 years in real estate.

“In KWAR’s 80-year history, the title of honorary membership has been bestowed only 15 other times,” says KWAR president Tony Schmidt. “Dieter is certainly very deserving of this award. He has contributed a great deal to our industry, through his integrity and his fierce belief that it was his responsibility as a broker/owner to make sure his Realtors were trained properly for success.”

KWAR’s Volunteer Award commemorates the vital contribution of volunteers within the association and honours their significant efforts. Shartun has been a member of KWAR since 1990. She is two-time past president and a salesperson with Royal LePage Wolle Realty.

“Karen is a devoted volunteer who treats her volunteerism with the same degree of seriousness and professionalism as she does her role as a Realtor,” says KWAR EO Bill Duce.

Outside of real estate where Shartun volunteered and chaired many of KWAR’s committees and taskforces, she was active as a past director of Waterloo Minor Soccer and managed the Cambridge Girls’ Choir for 24 years. She has also been a board member at Homer Watson Art Gallery and Parkminster United Church.