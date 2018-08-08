Dentons recently added a team of 10 new colleagues from McLean & Kerr LLP, a boutique law firm known in the Toronto market for its commercial real estate and litigation practice.

Joining as partners are Todd Davidson and Sharon Addison. Davidson, a partner in the Real Estate Group, has a practice focused on leasing and purchase, sale and financing transactions. Addison, a partner in the Litigation and Dispute Resolution Group, brings extensive experience and knowledge in real estate-related litigation matters, the company says.

Other individuals joining the firm include Stuart LeMesurier, Leanne Fasciano and Elaine Gray as counsel; and Michelle Haché, Lopa Raulino, Anna Damasio, Vicki Lau and Mildred Nunes.

“I am very pleased to welcome this impressive team of exceptional talent to Dentons,” says Beth Wilson, Dentons Canada CEO. “Dentons Canada is currently undergoing tremendous growth, which is being fueled by our clients benefitting from our global platform, our focus on innovation, and the quality and expertise of our local teams.”

Addison says, “Dentons’ commitment to innovation is something that resonates strongly with us. Our clients are increasingly looking to us to provide innovative approaches to not just their legal needs, but also their broader business challenges. This holistic approach to working with clients is just one of the reasons we’re so pleased to be part of the Dentons team.”

The company says the arrival of the McLean & Kerr team aligns with the firm’s plan to grow significantly in Canada’s major markets, including Toronto.

“We are focused on being the leading global firm in the Toronto market,” says Blair McCreadie, managing partner of Dentons’ Toronto office. “Adding depth and breadth to our team in Toronto is a key national priority for Dentons. This impressive group of individuals will provide added strength to our commercial real estate and leasing, commercial litigation and construction practices as we continue to grow to meet the needs of our clients.”