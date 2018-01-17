Real Estate Webmasters of Nanaimo, B.C. has hired Deirdre LePera in the role of enterprise business development manage. She will “teach real estate brokers how to maximize their marketing investment and use technology to become fierce competitors in today’s digital landscape,” says the company in a statement.

LePera worked for Reals Trends in a variety of roles, including director of business development, for the past three years.

“Our enterprise division is adding significant revenue growth for the company and we’re seeing huge potential in the market for large brokerages using custom technology solutions. Deirdre is going to connect with even more brokers as we continue to expand our business alongside our clients,” says Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters.

“My mission is to give real estate business owners the tools they need to take their business exactly where they want it to go,” says LePera. “I’ll help brokerages find and integrate a customizable web solution that allows them to overcome challenges in market visibility, lead capture and customer usability.”

She will be based in Denver and will work with real estate professionals across the U.S.

Real Estate Webmasters’ premium web platform includes responsive websites, CRM software, marketing services and an application-program interface to enable customers to run their business more efficiently and effectively, the company says. Founded in 2004 in Nanaimo, the company has more than 60,000 real estate professionals on its platform.