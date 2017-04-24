By Kathleen Black

There has always been a clear distinction between salespeople and consultants and never did they mix. But recently there has been a subtle shift in the real estate world that has seen top producers become even more productive real estate consultants.

In this age of information, people are open vessels seeking wisdom rather than just information. You can train individuals to be well versed in the necessary procedures, phrases and catch words, but once they are asked for information and guidance that goes beyond their learned skill set, they are often at a loss as to how to fill the void. The client is seeking a sense of guidance and trust that may become lost if we are simply seeking to fulfill a quota.

Though the ultimate goal is, of course, to sell a property, the direction must benefit the client and fill their needs. We have a fiduciary responsibility to our clients, which means that we need to develop of level of trust and a level of understanding. Do your clients make a purchase because they were pushed into it or do they make a purchase because it is something that fits their needs and brings a sense of value to their life?

Though we are ultimately sales driven, if we want to invest in raising the level of our profession, we have the choice to deliver a superior service. Our function is to listen to the clients’ needs, wants and dreams and then educate them about the marketplace, providing them with counselling and options to make the best quality decision for them and their family. When we always put the needs of the client first, we ultimately generate more business, more raving fans and a better relationship. These are the core beliefs of the consultant.

A common misconception is that consultants don’t lead or push their clients, that the sales mindset is required to get action from people. If we look at it from the sense that the consultant educates their target market, then the consultant takes an aggressive stance in meeting the needs of the client. The difference is that a consultant pushes them towards their goal and not our goal. To sell a home is a singular achievement that once complete leaves no lasting impression. Establishing an ongoing relationship and successfully aiding the client in achieving their ultimate goal with the confidence that they have done the right thing in the right way is one that will self perpetuate.

There may be those who believe that we should be halfway between the sales position and the consulting position. This can become a dangerous situation. The ambiguity causes them to be constantly second guessing their decisions and overall effectiveness. You cannot be providing the highest level of service if you are uncertain of your role and inconsistent in your approach. While assuming the sales role may satisfy our own needs in regards to employment, quotas and salary in the short term, taking the consulting approach will establish a deeper level of trust, allowing us to eclipse all of those needs in ways we cannot imagine over the long haul. To swing back and forth between the two will undermine that trust. Consistency can only serve to underline reliability and to establish a guiding principle and provide the experience your client craves.

If we see the issue as a sales pitch versus a conversation, then the issue naturally becomes one of focusing on the problem and helping to solve it. By identifying the needs of the client, we are positioned to effectively fill them. If our purpose becomes bigger than profit, profits will increase. If we allow the client to become self directed and accountable unto themselves, we are validating their goals and establishing a level of confidence that will continue and foster. The greater that level of confidence, the more likely it becomes that the success of the relationship will be spread to others and our reputation personally lauded.

So the question becomes, do you want more sales or do you want to nurture more relationships and create a lasting impression with everyone you work with?

The salesperson will always be a part of our business and will continue to struggle for deals every day. However, the consultant is now becoming more prevalent. They will carve a more fruitful and personally rewarding niche within that business and find a rewarding existence day to day, helping their clients grow and prosper.

Who are you going to be?