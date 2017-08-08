David Hillis joins Avison Young in Toronto

Industrial real estate sales and leasing specialist David Hillis has joined Avison Young’s Toronto West office as a principal. He will focus on industrial sales and leasing throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and the rest of Ontario and assist with the mentorship of up-and-coming real estate professionals, the company says.

In addition, he will continue to negotiate single-property and portfolio acquisitions, dispositions and leasing transactions while attracting new clients and maintaining existing client relationships.

Hillis brings 33 years of commercial real estate industrial and office investment sales and leasing experience to Avison Young, most recently as a senior vice president with CBRE in Toronto.

Martin Dockrill, principal and managing director, Ontario, says, “David will be a tremendous addition to our already strong team of established and up-and-coming industrial specialists. He joins us at a time when we are expanding our industrial market offerings in the GTA and he will play an important role as we recruit the next generation of top industrial real estate talent.”

Hillis’ clients have included Brooks Shoes, CIBC, Irwin Toy Limited, SmithKline Beecham, National Bank of Canada, Federal Mogal, Home Depot, Cummins Engine Company and Lafarge Canada. Hillis ranked among CBRE’s top producers in Toronto West for the past 25 years and among the firm’s top 10 producers in multiple years. During his career, he has completed more than 1,100 industrial transactions, including 600 transactions in Mississauga.