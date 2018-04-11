David Forster and Julien Polidoro have acquired Coldwell Banker Homefield Realty St. Marys. The established southern Ontario brokerage is in St. Marys, Ont. between London and Stratford.

Forster and Polidoro are sole owners of the brokerage, succeeding former owner Ron Morrison, who will remain with the company in a sales capacity. The award-winning company has been recognized as a Premier Office in the Coldwell Banker system for several years. Forster and Polidoro were both veteran sales professionals with the firm before taking on their new ownership roles and each brings their own unique skill set to the operation, the company says.

Forster is a McGill University graduate with a decade of experience as general manager of his family’s hotel and restaurant business and has been both a commercial and residential rental property owner. St. Marys native Julien Polidoro has an extensive depth of knowledge of markets throughout Perth County, the company says.

“We’re proud of our company’s history with the Coldwell Banker brand and are looking forward to the future as we all work together to move our brokerage forward,” says Forster, who is broker of record.

“Growth will be an important focus for us looking to the future,” says Polidoro. “We’ll be actively seeking like-minded sales professionals who share our commitment to providing outstanding service.”