Daryl King and his team have joined Re/Max Hallmark Realty in Richmond Hill, Ont.

King is a 31-year real estate industry veteran. His team of 43 registered agents, administrative staff and marketing personnel will join him at Re/Max Hallmark. King formed one of the first teams in Canada more than 20 years ago.

Re/Max Hallmark and its group of companies has 17 offices across the GTA, York and Durham regions and Ottawa. The brokerage is led by broker of record Ken McLachlan, broker/owners Debra Bain and Steve Tabrizi, and broker of record and manager of Re/Max Hallmark York Group Barbara Brindle.