Darlene K. Hyde has been appointed CEO of The British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) effective Jan. 22.

“Darlene brings a wealth of industry and association management leadership to this role,” says BCREA president Jim Stewart. “Our board is confident Darlene will ensure the association focuses on key provincial issues that impact Realtors and our clients.”

Hyde was executive director of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association of Metro Vancouver (NAIOP Vancouver), a post she held for the past eight years. She has also served as EVP of the New Car Dealers Association of B.C., where she was part of a team that worked with the provincial government to introduce a new regulatory framework. Previously, she held senior positions in the energy, insurance, automotive retail and telecommunications sectors across Canada.

The association says she has experience in stakeholder and government relations, advocacy and communications, along with extensive governance and regulatory experience. She currently serves on the boards of the Motor Vehicle Sales Authority and Insurance Council of B.C. and is chair of the Board of Westminster Savings Credit Union.

BCREA is the professional association for more than 22,000 Realtors in B.C.