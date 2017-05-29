By Dan St. Yves

Some interesting new options appearing across the country for struggling homeowners are the quaint, adaptable “tiny houses” – tiny little spaces that might make you compromise on what you can buy at the local furniture store, but allow for an affordable roof over your head. Even if that roof only features 12 shingles.

You can tow them, park them or play a game of catch with some – these little homes are charming and just require a bit of sacrifice, if you’ve grown up in a large rambling three-storey property.

Here are a few pluses that you may not have considered if you’re in the market for a tiny house: