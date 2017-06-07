Dan Grantham receives brokerage community service award

Dan Grantham, of Sutton Group – Preferred Realty in London, Ont. was recently recognized by broker of record Gerry Weir with the brokerage’s first ever Community Service Award.

Among his many projects, Grantham serves on the executive committee of Youth Opportunities Unlimited and has sat on their Board of Directors for more than 15 years. He was one of the organizers of Hockey Helps the Homeless for the third year in a row. Proceeds of this fantasy hockey tournament benefit shelter-based charities in London.

He also helps to organize the Forest City Charity Golf Classic, benefiting Habitat for Humanity International. A few years ago, he helped to build homes in Bolivia and saw first-hand how safe shelter transforms lives. In 2016, the tournament set a record raising $25,000, which funded the construction of three homes in Paraguay through Habitat for Humanity International. The 19th Annual Forest City Charity Golf Classic will take place on June 13 at the Greenhills Golf Club.

Grantham also volunteers for the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) as a director and chairs the Finance Committee.

“Giving can not only be good for business, it’s the right thing to do,” says Grantham. “It is better to give than receive as our family has been given so much!”