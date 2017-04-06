Cushman & Wakefield acquires Ashlar Urban Realty

Cushman & Wakefield has acquired Ashlar Urban Realty, a commercial real estate firm in downtown Toronto.

“This is a great opportunity to bring two outstanding teams together – deepening our platform to benefit our clients with a rich pool of talent and services,” says Chuck Scott, CEO – Canada for Cushman & Wakefield. “Ashlar Urban is well known and well respected throughout the city and we are very proud to have the entire team onboard.”

Ashlar Urban Realty was founded in 1999 and specialized in investment sales, office, retail and land development.

Thirty-one professionals joined Cushman & Wakefield, including partners Craig Smith, executive vice president; Jeff Thomas, executive vice president; Mike Scace, senior vice president; and Fraser McKay, vice president.

“Providing exceptional services to our clients has always been our top priority,” says Smith, former president and founder of Ashlar Urban Realty. “We have always prided ourselves on providing innovative, out-of-the box solutions that meet the needs of our forward-thinking entrepreneurial clients. With Cushman & Wakefield’s platform, we are eager to expand our capabilities and offer aligned services to improve the value proposition for our clients’ properties while keeping our unique and personal approach. Culturally our firms are a great fit – we share similar core values and are steadfast about a ‘client-first’ approach. I also know the career opportunities for our talented employees have been greatly expanded.”