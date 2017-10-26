The CREB Charitable Foundation of the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) donated $300,000 to three local charities at its 30th anniversary celebration.

Inn from the Cold received $125,000, the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta was granted $100,000 and Made by Momma received $75,000.

Aneve MacKay-Lyons, CREB Charitable Foundation manager and 30th-anniversary celebration emcee, says this year’s celebration was about honouring its member Realtors. “Over the last 30 years, our superhero members have been at the heart of our community investment initiatives,” she says. “Through their efforts, they’re not only benefitting community organizations, but are making life more manageable for many local individuals and their families.”

The Investing in HOPE program provides one-time grants to shelter and community-related non-profit organizations in Calgary and its surrounding area. In conjunction with monetary donations from the program, the foundation’s philanthropy is also measured in volunteer hours from CREB Realtor members.

To date, the foundation has given more than $6 million to over 150 local organizations.