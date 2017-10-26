From left: CREB Charitable Foundation president Rob Campbell, manager Aneve MacKay-Lyons, governors Sharon Bercuson and Murray Scotton and immediate past president Adrienne Moul.
From left: CREB Charitable Foundation president Rob Campbell, manager Aneve MacKay-Lyons, governors Sharon Bercuson and Murray Scotton and immediate past president Adrienne Moul.

The CREB Charitable Foundation of the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) donated $300,000 to three local charities at its 30th anniversary celebration.

Inn from the Cold received $125,000, the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta was granted $100,000 and Made by Momma received $75,000.

Aneve MacKay-Lyons, CREB Charitable Foundation manager and 30th-anniversary celebration emcee, says this year’s celebration was about honouring its member Realtors. “Over the last 30 years, our superhero members have been at the heart of our community investment initiatives,” she says. “Through their efforts, they’re not only benefitting community organizations, but are making life more manageable for many local individuals and their families.”

From left: Rob Campbell, Allyson Palaschuk from Made by Momma, Aneve MacKay-Lyons, Christine McIver of the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta and Abe Brown from Inn from the Cold.
From left: Rob Campbell, Allyson Palaschuk from Made by Momma, Aneve MacKay-Lyons, Christine McIver of the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta and Abe Brown from Inn from the Cold.

The Investing in HOPE program provides one-time grants to shelter and community-related non-profit organizations in Calgary and its surrounding area. In conjunction with monetary donations from the program, the foundation’s philanthropy is also measured in volunteer hours from CREB Realtor members.

To date, the foundation has given more than $6 million to over 150 local organizations.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

CREB award winners, from left: Kelley Skar, Toni Zihove, Gary Bain and Wayne E. Brown. Winners Jade Coultman and Brett Murrell were unable to attend the presentation.

0

0