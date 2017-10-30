Michael Bourque has accepted the role of chief executive officer of CREA, effective later this year.

Bourque is currently the CEO at the Railway Association of Canada (RAC). He has 30 years of experience in public policy roles on Parliament Hill, as a senior federal public servant and in government relations for Bayer and the Chemistry Industry Association.

“The real estate profession is experiencing an era of change as technology, consumer expectations and the regulatory environment evolve,” says Andrew Peck, CREA president. “Michael’s unparalleled experience in association management and public policy position him to hit the ground running and face these challenges head on.”

The RAC is a trade association representing over 50 railways and more than 33,000 employees from coast to coast, as well as over 75 supplier companies who build and maintain railway equipment.

Bourque has been at the RAC since 2012. He has served as the chair of the Transportation Roundtable and was a board member of Operation Lifesaver.

He is a graduate of Toronto’s York University, where he studied Public Administration and Economics.

“I am excited to begin my work with CREA staff, and the community of Realtors and associations,” says Bourque. “I look forward to advocating for a vibrant ecosystem for Realtors and homebuyers.”

Bourque will take over from Gary Simonsen, who will retire at the end of the year, after 20 years at CREA, most recently as CEO and formerly as COO.