CREA and Florida Realtors recently signed a memorandum of understanding that will see the two Realtor organizations develop a mutually beneficial relationship for their members.

“As professionals in the real estate industry, we take pride in providing our knowledge and expertise to clients in Florida, Canada and throughout the world,” says 2018 Florida Realtors president-elect Eric Sain. “Florida Realtors and CREA share common goals – we look forward to continuing our partnership and building more connections that increase business opportunities for all of our Realtor members.”

As part of the agreement, the associations “affirm the value of international collaboration and agree to exchange information in the general field of real estate, promote professionalism in the real estate industry and engage in other activities that provide mutual benefits.”

CREA CEO Michael Bourque says the partnership will help Realtors in Canada and Florida who are interested in growing their cross-border referrals.

“Our Realtors will have the ability to share relevant research and statistics with one another, making it much easier to respond to inquiries in each other’s respective markets,” says CREA president Barb Sukkau.