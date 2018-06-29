Cora McCartney recently opened Century 21 Purcell Realty in Cranbrook, B.C.

“This is a very exciting move for us. We can’t wait to bring our knowledge and expertise to the Cranbrook market,” says McCartney. She says she wants to create a positive, fun and collaborative work place for her agents. The office will be a modern, open space conveniently located in the heart of Cranbrook.

McCartney has been in real estate for three years and before joining Century 21 she was with Realty Executives. Before getting into real estate, she ran her own business and worked in banking for 15 years.

The brokerage currently has three agents, including Sharron Billey and Crystal Billey.