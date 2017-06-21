By Richard Robbins

In today’s information prosperous world, communicating your value is more challenging and more important than ever. The fact is, many buyers and sellers believe they know as much (or more) than the average real estate professional today.

So how do you rise above this mindset?

It’s simple but not easy. Your job is to communicate in such a way that you’re providing invaluable insight – not just information that is available to everyone with a couple clicks.

Here’s one way to do this.

Learning to convert local market statistics (available to everyone) into real estate market intelligence.

In the video, I walk you through how to calculate the average months (or days) of inventory (MOI) in your local market. I also explain how to interpret this information so your clients and potential clients understand why knowing this insight matters.