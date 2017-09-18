SpaceList and Common Areas, two commercial real estate software companies, have formed a strategic alliance to help building owners, brokers, property/facility managers, tenants and service providers bridge the gap between leasing a space and maintaining it.

SpaceList, based in Vancouver, is an online listing marketplace for commercial real estate. The company says its emphasis is on small to mid-size businesses seeking space. Common Areas, a California-based firm, provides an online platform to organize, schedule and track teams and tasks online at each location.

“Increasingly, commercial real estate property owners and those who provide services to them are becoming very interested in the value of using technology to enhance and streamline end-to-end real estate processes, collaboration and reporting,” says Steven Jaffe, vice president of partnerships for SpaceList. “Common Areas and SpaceList offer complementary solutions that are two links in the same value chain.”

The companies say they each recognized a void in the marketplace that could be bridged using technology.

“SpaceList and Common Areas both saw firsthand the challenges small businesses face when major corporations are the primary target audiences,” says Casey Rue, the founder and CEO of Common Areas. “The vast majority of software applications and other important tools weren’t being designed or priced for smaller businesses.”