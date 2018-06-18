Colonnade BridgePort expands into Greater Toronto region

Colonnade BridgePort, a full-service real estate investment and management company based in Ottawa, is expanding into the Greater Toronto Area and opening a new office in Mississauga.

The company says it is respected for its market knowledge and ability to help private and institutional real estate investors “develop and execute real estate strategies to meet their investment objectives and exceed target returns.”

The company has seven employees in its new office and manages 1.8 million s.f. in the Greater Toronto and Golden Horseshoe for Crestpoint Real Estate Investments, Integrated Asset Management, among others. Between Toronto and Ottawa, Colonnade BridgePort manages a total of 8.1 million s.f.

CEO Hugh Gorman says, “Our focus is on building relationships with our clients based on the principles of trust and integrity with a commitment to relentless execution of strategies based on their objectives. It is these relationships that are fuelling our expansion into the GTA and we feel privileged that our clients have confidence in us to execute as we expand our presence in this market.”