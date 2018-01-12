Colliers International employees hosted a half-day workshop for Scarborough’s Buchanan Public School middle school students, teaching them about the importance of setting career goals. (Photo: Geoff Fitzgerald)
Colliers International recently hosted 55 Grade 8 students from Buchanan Public School in Scarborough, Ont. as a part of a field trip with Junior Achievement Ontario.

The students participated in a career planning and financial skills seminar intended to help them prepare for the transition into high school.

With an emphasis on mentorship, Colliers employees from different departments were on hand to share their own experiences. The intent was to show that a career path is not a straight line, especially in real estate, the company says.

