Rick Cowling has affiliated with the Coldwell Banker network, rebranding his established brokerage operation in Olds, Alta. formerly associated with an independent provincial brand.

The company will operate as Coldwell Banker Vision Realty.

Cowling has diverse business interests in south-central Alberta, including ownership of a home building firm, Cowling Homes. He is an experienced real estate professional, specializing in the sale of residential, agricultural and commercial properties.

Ray Cavin is managing broker. His business background includes more than 10 years of sales experience. He has also worked in the home building industry since 2014.

Cowling and Cavin have been active in the Rotary Club for several years and support a number of other charitable and community initiatives.

“We’re pleased to welcome owner Rick Cowling and his experienced sales team to the Coldwell Banker network,” says Andy Puthon, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates of Canada. “The opening of Coldwell Banker Vision Realty in south-central Alberta further strengthens our presence in the province and is a welcome addition to our growing Canadian network.”