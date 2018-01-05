Broker/owner Verona Teskey of Select Real Estate in Bolton, Ont. has affiliated with the Coldwell Banker network. The company will now operate as Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate.

The firm’s leadership team also includes managing broker Bryan Gnida, who oversees day-to-day operations, and marketing director Bret Teskey. The brokerage has 21 sales reps.

Teskey entered the real estate industry in 1989. In 1994, she and a partner bought Family Realty in Bolton, which was originally Family Trust. In 1996, they converted to Prudential Select Real Estate (Bolton). Teskey became sole owner of the brokerage in 2003. To establish a firm presence in her community, she purchased a building in the heart of Bolton and transformed it into a contemporary office. In 2010, she purchased and renovated a second location in neighbouring Caledon East.