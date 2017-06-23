Coldwell Banker Canada’s newest residential affiliate is Coldwell Banker Rockies Realty, based in Canmore, Alta. The company is owned by experienced real estate professionals Robert Karg and Kathy Corless. They recently acquired the Rockies Realty independent brokerage and the new expanded firm will serve the Canmore and Banff resort communities and surrounding area.

“Kathy and Rob have worked together throughout their married life and are well known within the community,” says Andy Puthon, president of Coldwell Banker Canada. “They bring many years of real estate and business experience to their new ownership roles.”

Corless, the broker of record, has more than 20 years of business experience, including commercial and condominium property management, as well as operations management. Karg has more than 12 years of real estate sales, resort sales and operations management experience, the company says. His business background includes 15 years in restaurant management.

A grand opening is planned for July 1.