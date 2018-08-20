Two Saskatchewan real estate brokerages affiliated with the Coldwell Banker brand have joined forces to create a newly expanded operation. The Coldwell Banker ResCom Realty PA office in Prince Albert, formerly owned by Jesse and Amy Honch, will now join Coldwell Banker Signature of Saskatoon, under the ownership of Randy and Sherri Singler.

The Prince Albert office, with its team of six sales professionals, will now operate under the Coldwell Banker Signature name.

“We’re very excited to welcome market leader Jesse Honch and the experienced sales force of the Prince Albert operation to our company,” says broker of record Sherri Singler. “Their longstanding history and knowledge of Coldwell Banker systems and resources will be invaluable assets as we bring the Coldwell Banker Signature name into this market.”

“Growth is important to us,” says Randy Singler. “This expansion of our new Prince Albert office brings the Coldwell Banker Signature complement to three locations in Saskatoon and surrounding markets, including a new location in Melford, added earlier this year.”

The newly expanded brokerage has a combined team of 52 real estate professionals.