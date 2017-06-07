As part of the launch of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program, the Coldwell Banker brand is unveiling a logo, signage and website. The rebranding means that the Coldwell Banker Previews International name will be retired.

The new website will connect 750,000 luxury agents across multiple international brands and syndicate listings globally to real estate portals around the world, the company says.

“Business is more globalized than ever and luxury real estate is no exception. Foreign influence on the luxury market was once minimal, but today more than $100 billion in sales are attributed to foreign buyers,” says Charlie Young, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “This shift inspired our move to Coldwell Banker Global Luxury; we know it’s crucial for agents to have global expertise and channels through which they can reach other real estate professionals and affluent clientele worldwide.”

The new program includes enhancements to the brand’s agent certification program, worldwide distribution of its Homes + Estates magazine and global networking opportunities for agents, the company says.