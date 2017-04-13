Coldwell Banker Real Estate’s ad titled Somebody to Love, a story about the joy pets bring to our home, has been scored as one of the highest-rated ads of all time, the company says.

Ace Metrix, which measures the impact of advertising, says the ad is the highest rated real estate ad of all time and one of the top 20 in all categories. It scored 779 in likeability, higher than any ad debuted during the 2017 Super Bowl, the company says.

The spot tells the parallel stories of two lost souls. It begins with a shot of a man who has clearly said goodbye to someone he loves, as he longingly looks at a picture frame beside his bed. It then pans to a stray dog who is wandering the streets. The two meet at an adoption event and an original soundtrack plays “you rescued me,” when he brings the dog home.

The spots will be shown on a number of digital media outlets and also made available to independent Coldwell Banker affiliates across the U.S. and Canada for posting on their local websites and social media channels. It can be viewed here.

The ad is part of the ongoing Coldwell Banker campaign called the Homes for Dogs Project, initiated in partnership with Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America’s largest non-profit pet adoption website. Together, the organizations have helped find homes for more than 20,000 dogs online and through more than 675 adoption events as part of a national adoption weekend. The project, has its next national adoption event slated for Sept. 9-10.