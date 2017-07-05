Coldwell Banker Real Estate recently announced the promotion of David Marine to senior vice president of marketing from his prior role as vice president, brand engagement. In this new role Marine will oversee the real estate brand’s complete marketing efforts including advertising, media, public relations, product development, promotions and marketing communications.

“Since joining Coldwell Banker more than a decade ago, David Marine has pushed boundaries in the digital and marketing space to make Coldwell Banker the most influential real estate brand on social media. He has been the driving force behind many successful and award-winning campaigns and his strategic leadership has certainly made its mark on the Coldwell Banker network and consumers alike,” says Charlie Young, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker.

Marine led the development of the highest rated national real estate TV commercial of all time, according to Ace Metrix. He has created exclusive partnerships with brands including Major League Baseball, NBC Open House, CNET and Adopt-a-Pet.com. Marine led a partnership with X-Men and 20th Century Fox, which recently won a 2017 Gold Reggie Award from the Association of National Advertisers.