Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre recently opened a new office on Kingston Road in Scarborough. The real estate brokerage now has eight offices in Toronto, Vaughan, Newmarket, Innisfil, Orillia and Barrie, with over 120 sales representatives.

“The world is more interconnected than ever before, and luxury real estate specialists need to remain ahead of the curve,” says brokerage co-owner Dean Artenosi. “Today’s opening of the first Coldwell Banker Global Luxury themed office here in Toronto reflects the globalization of modern luxury.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was officiated by Toronto City Councillor Gary Crawford. Special guests include Andy Puthon, president and Mark Lindsey, regional VP of Coldwell Banker Canada.

The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program was launched in April. The roll-out included the unveiling of a new logo, signage and website appealing to the tastes of buyers and sellers of distinctive properties.

“The new logo is a sleek take on the classic Coldwell Banker brand imagery,” says broker of record and co-owner Tania Artenosi. “Our new Kingston Road office features the same elegant black-and-white colour scheme in a sleek, contemporary look that will appeal to both consumers and agents.”