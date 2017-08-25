Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate in Winnipeg has expanded into the city of Steinbach, Man. Steinbach is the third largest city in the province, just 20 minutes southeast of Winnipeg.

John Rodrigues, president of Coldwell Banker Preferred Realty, says the office opened with a team of four real estate professionals formerly associated with Royal LePage. In total, there is a team of six at the new office, with broker of record David Moffatt.

“There is a wealth of interest from people locating to the Steinbach area,” says Rodrigues. “This expansion allows us to have a greater presence in the eastern part of the province. Our new location supports agents already working in the area and we will all benefit from the experienced sales representatives joining our operation.”