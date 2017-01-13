Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty toy drive includes fire safety message

Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty of Kitchener/Waterloo, Ont. celebrated its 10th annual Trees for Toys event recently, collecting more than 420 toys for the Waterloo Knights of Columbus New Toys for Needy Kids Toy Drive.

The festive customer appreciation event has raised approximately 4,000 toys.

Realtors participating in Trees for Toys purchase trees, wreaths or poinsettias for their clients and invite them to come and pick up their gifts and enjoy refreshments, pictures with Santa, face painting and pony rides. Participants are encouraged to donate toys that will be distributed to local children.

This year, there was a new addition of a real sleigh borrowed from Conestogo River Horseback Adventures to add some magic to the scene and hold all of the collected donations.

A highlight of the event was the presence of the local fire departments, which conducted a presentation on tree safety that included a live demonstration of how quickly a tree can ignite and burn if not watered and cared for appropriately. Guests were also reminded of important fire safety tips and changes to regulations.