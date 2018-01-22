Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty has donated a custom-made Fire & Life Inflatable Safety House to the Kitchener and Waterloo fire departments.

The 29×17-foot interactive educational tool includes a kitchen, living area and bedroom with escape window. It will be used by the Kitchener Fire Department and Waterloo Fire Rescue to educate children on how to respond in emergency situations as part of the elementary school fire safety curriculum.

The presentation of the house was also the official launch for the Coldwell Banker 10th Edition Street Map & Service Guide, an up-to-date local map that includes the local transit route. The inflatable house was supported by businesses that advertised on the map and other sponsors.

The guide was first initiated by Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty president Peter Benninger in 1993 to strengthen the local fire safety program by raising funds to provide fire and life safety educators with contemporary, effective teaching tools and equipment.

“Educating our children is an important ongoing challenge,” Benninger said to guests at the ribbon cutting. “A child who knows what to do in the event of a fire can make an entire family safer.”

The Street Map & Service Guide program has donated more than $500 million in equipment over the years, and more than 200,000 community members have been educated.