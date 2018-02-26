In mid-December, Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty celebrated the 11th anniversary of its annual Trees for Toys event and collected more than 500 toys for the Waterloo Knights of Columbus New Toys for Needy Kids Toy Drive.

The festive customer appreciation event organized by the brokerage’s sales reps has collected approximately 4,500 toys to date. Salespeople purchase trees, wreaths or poinsettias for their clients and invite them to come and pick up their gifts and enjoy refreshments, pictures with Santa, face painting and pony rides. Participants are encouraged to donate toys.

Representatives from local fire departments conducted a presentation on tree safety that included a live demonstration of how quickly a tree can ignite and burn if not watered and cared for appropriately.