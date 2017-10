Several sales reps at a Sechelt, B.C. office formerly associated with Macdonald Realty have joined a new office of Coldwell Banker Marquise Realty, based in White Rock.

The brokerage’s sole owner and broker of record is Bianca Myddleton, who joined the Coldwell Banker Canada network 18 months ago. Coldwell Banker Marquise Realty has grown to about 25 agents at the two locations.